7 Seconds to re-release 'Walk Together, Rock Together' via Trust Records

7 Seconds are going to re-release 1985's Walk Together, Rock Together. The new version is out via Trust Records (who re-release 7 second's The crew as well as the first two Circle Jerks albums) and features remastered audio by David Gardner from the original analog tapes. It also includes a 20-page book with oral history from 1984 - 1986 with commentary from Pushead, Ian MacKaye, Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand), Milo Aukerman (Descendents), Tony Hawk, Shepard Fairey and more. That's out February 3. You can hear the remastered title track below.