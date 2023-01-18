The Black Dahlia Murder / Terror / Frozen Soul / Fuming Mouth / Phobophilic (US & CAN)

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the passing of founding member and lead vocalist Trevor Strnad. Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic will be playing support. The Black Dahlia Murder will be playing with the same lineup that they played with for the Trevor Strnad memorial show last year which saw guitarist Brain Eschbach taking over lead vocals and Ryan Knight rejoining the band as their guitarist. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 15Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA ( no Fuming Mouth )
Apr 16Irving PlazaNew York, NY
 Apr 18Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
 Apr 19St. Andrews HallDetroit, MI 
Apr 20The IntersectionGrand Rapids, MI 
Apr 21Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON 
Apr 22MTelusMontreal, QC (w/ Despised Icon )
Apr 23ParadiseBoston, MA 
Apr 25Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD 
Apr 26Bogart'sCincinnati, OH 
Apr 27Eastside BowlNashville, TN 
Apr 28The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA 
Apr 29The BeachamOrlando, FL 
Apr 30The RitzTampa, FL 
May 02White Oak Music HallHouston, TX 
May 03MohawkAustin, TX 
May 04Vibes Event CenterSan Antonio, TX 
May 05Ridglea TheaterFt. Worth, TX
 May 06Granada TheaterLawrence, KS
 May 07Summit Music HallDenver, CO 
May 08Sunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, NM
 May 10The NileMesa, AZ 
May 11Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA 
May 12House Of BluesAnaheim, CA
 May 13UC TheatreBerkeley, CA 
May 14Ace Of SpadesSacramento, CA 
May 16The DepotSalt Lake City, UT 
May 18Neptune TheatreSeattle, WA 
May 19Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
 May 20Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC 
May 22Union HallEdmonton, AB 
May 23Palace TheatreCalgary, AB 
May 25Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
 May 26Skyway TheatreMinneapolis, MN