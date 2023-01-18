The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the passing of founding member and lead vocalist Trevor Strnad. Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic will be playing support. The Black Dahlia Murder will be playing with the same lineup that they played with for the Trevor Strnad memorial show last year which saw guitarist Brain Eschbach taking over lead vocals and Ryan Knight rejoining the band as their guitarist. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 15
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA ( no Fuming Mouth )
|Apr 16
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Apr 18
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Apr 19
|St. Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 20
|The Intersection
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Apr 21
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 22
|MTelus
|Montreal, QC (w/ Despised Icon )
|Apr 23
|Paradise
|Boston, MA
|Apr 25
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Apr 26
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, OH
|Apr 27
|Eastside Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 28
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 29
|The Beacham
|Orlando, FL
|Apr 30
|The Ritz
|Tampa, FL
|May 02
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|May 03
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|May 04
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX
|May 05
|Ridglea Theater
|Ft. Worth, TX
|May 06
|Granada Theater
|Lawrence, KS
|May 07
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|May 08
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, NM
|May 10
|The Nile
|Mesa, AZ
|May 11
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 12
|House Of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|May 13
|UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA
|May 14
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, CA
|May 16
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 18
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|May 19
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|May 20
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|May 22
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, AB
|May 23
|Palace Theatre
|Calgary, AB
|May 25
|Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|May 26
|Skyway Theatre
|Minneapolis, MN