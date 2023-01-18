The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the passing of founding member and lead vocalist Trevor Strnad. Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic will be playing support. The Black Dahlia Murder will be playing with the same lineup that they played with for the Trevor Strnad memorial show last year which saw guitarist Brain Eschbach taking over lead vocals and Ryan Knight rejoining the band as their guitarist. Check out the dates below.