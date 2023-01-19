Softcult: “Dress”

Softcult: "Dress"
by Videos

Softcult have released a video for their new song “Dress”. The video was directed by vocalist and guitarist Mercedes Arn-Horn and stars Sam Bielanski of PONY. The song is off their upcoming EP See You In The Dark which will be out March 24 via Easy Life Records. The band will also be touring North America, Europe, and the UK later on this year. Softcult released their EP Year of the Snake in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
MAR 03The Red Room at Cafe 939Boston, MA w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 04Space BallroomHamden, CT w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 05Mercury LoungeNew York, NY w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 07The Foundry at The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 08OttobarBaltimore, MD w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 10Mahall'sCleveland, OH w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 11Rumba CafeColumbus, OH w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 12The EndNashville, TN w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 14GrowlersMemphis, TN w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 21Dada DallasDallas, TX w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 22Beer City Music HallOklahoma City, OK w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 23Blueberry HillSt Louis, MO w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 24Cobra LoungeChicago, IL w/Soft Blue Shimmer
MAR 31The Drake UndergroundToronto, ON w/PONY
APR 08StereoGlasgow, UK
APR 09YesManchester, UK w/Swim School
APR 10BodegaNottingham, UK w/Swim School
APR 11Prince AlbertBrighton, UK w/Swim School
APR 13Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK w/Swim School
APR 14OmearaLondon, UK w/Swim School
APR 15Motel Mozaique 2023Rotterdam, NL
APR 17Blue ShellCologne, DE w/Swim School
APR 18Uebel & GefährlichHamburg, DE w/Swim School
APR 19TrixAntwerpen, BE
APR 20SUPERSONICParis, FR