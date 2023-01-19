Softcult have released a video for their new song “Dress”. The video was directed by vocalist and guitarist Mercedes Arn-Horn and stars Sam Bielanski of PONY. The song is off their upcoming EP See You In The Dark which will be out March 24 via Easy Life Records. The band will also be touring North America, Europe, and the UK later on this year. Softcult released their EP Year of the Snake in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|MAR 03
|The Red Room at Cafe 939
|Boston, MA w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 04
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 05
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 07
|The Foundry at The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 08
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 10
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 11
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 12
|The End
|Nashville, TN w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 14
|Growlers
|Memphis, TN w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 21
|Dada Dallas
|Dallas, TX w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 22
|Beer City Music Hall
|Oklahoma City, OK w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 23
|Blueberry Hill
|St Louis, MO w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 24
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL w/Soft Blue Shimmer
|MAR 31
|The Drake Underground
|Toronto, ON w/PONY
|APR 08
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK
|APR 09
|Yes
|Manchester, UK w/Swim School
|APR 10
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK w/Swim School
|APR 11
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK w/Swim School
|APR 13
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK w/Swim School
|APR 14
|Omeara
|London, UK w/Swim School
|APR 15
|Motel Mozaique 2023
|Rotterdam, NL
|APR 17
|Blue Shell
|Cologne, DE w/Swim School
|APR 18
|Uebel & Gefährlich
|Hamburg, DE w/Swim School
|APR 19
|Trix
|Antwerpen, BE
|APR 20
|SUPERSONIC
|Paris, FR