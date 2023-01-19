Softcult have released a video for their new song “Dress”. The video was directed by vocalist and guitarist Mercedes Arn-Horn and stars Sam Bielanski of PONY. The song is off their upcoming EP See You In The Dark which will be out March 24 via Easy Life Records. The band will also be touring North America, Europe, and the UK later on this year. Softcult released their EP Year of the Snake in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.