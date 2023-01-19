The Salty Dog Cruise has announced its lineup for this year. Flogging Molly, Pennywise, The Interrupters (playing a port of Miami kick off set), Stiff Little Fingers, Broilers, The Vandals, Gorilla Biscuits, Laura Jane Grace, The Bronx, The Slackers, Skinny Lister, The Flatliners, Beans on Toast, Punk Rock Karaoke, Pet Needs, Jon Snodgrass, Bandaid Brigade, Monkey, Capitans of the Head, Host The Colors, and The Attack will be playing. A half pipe featuring pro skaters Matt Hensley, Christian Hosoi, and Jason Adams will also be on the cruise along with DJs DJ Fly, Matt Stocks, and DJ Sweet C. The cruise will depart from Miami, Florida and go to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. The Salty Dog Cruise departs on November 8 and returns on November 13.
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
