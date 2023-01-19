Gina Birch of The Raincoats has released a video for her new solo single “I Play My Bass Loud”. The video was directed and edited by Vice Cooler and features bassists Emily Elhaj, Hazel Rigby, Nikki Itzigsohn, and Stan Lindes. The song is off her upcoming debut solo album of the same name which will be out February 24 via Third Man Records. Gina Birch released her first solo single in 2021. Check out the video below.