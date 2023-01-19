Judiciary announce new album, release “Engulfed” video

Judiciary have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Flesh + Blood and will be out March 10 via Closed Casket Activities. The album was produced and engineered by Arthur Rizk and mixed and mastered by Will Putney. The band has also released a video for their new song “Engulfed” which was directed by Clint Carney. Judiciary released Surface Noise in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.