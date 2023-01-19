City and Colour to release new album, shares new song “Underground”

by Em Moore
City and Colour has announced a new album. It is called The Love Still Held Me Near and will be out March 31 via Dine Alone Records. A new song called “Underground” has also been released. City and Colour released Low Songs in 2020 and A Pill for Loneliness in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
The Love Still Held Me Near Tracklist
1. Meant To Be
2. Underground
3. Fucked It Up
4. The Love Still Held Me Near
5. A Little Mercy
6. Things We Choose To Care About
7. After Disaster
8. Without Warning
9. Hard, Hard Time
10. The Water Is Coming
11. Bow Down To Love
12. Begin Again