Jesus Piece announce new album, release “Gates of Horn” video

Jesus Piece have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called …So Unknown and will be out April 14 via Century Media. The band have released a video for their second single (the first was “An Offering to the Night” which was released in December) called “Gates of Horn”. The video was directed by Eric Richter. Jesus Piece will be touring North America with Show Me The Body starting next month and released Only Self in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.