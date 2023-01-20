Rust Ring have released a video for their new song “Tiny Frame”. The video was directed by Joslyn Vosta. The song will be on their upcoming album North to the Future which will be out on February 24 via Knifepunch Records. Rust Ring will be playing a handful of US shows next month and released their album Genuine Me in 2019. Check out the song, dates, and tracklist below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 23
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Feb 24
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Feb 25
|Northside Tavern
|Cincinnati, OH
|Feb 26
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
North to the Future Tracklist
Outline Alaska
Incognito
Tiny Frame
Three Sunrises
Everytime We Touch Comes On
Guilty
One Polar Night
Judgment Day
CRT
Drupe