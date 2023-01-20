Rust Ring: “Tiny Frame”

Rust Ring
by Videos

Rust Ring have released a video for their new song “Tiny Frame”. The video was directed by Joslyn Vosta. The song will be on their upcoming album North to the Future which will be out on February 24 via Knifepunch Records. Rust Ring will be playing a handful of US shows next month and released their album Genuine Me in 2019. Check out the song, dates, and tracklist below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 23X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Feb 24Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Feb 25Northside TavernCincinnati, OH
Feb 26Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI

North to the Future Tracklist

Outline Alaska

Incognito

Tiny Frame

Three Sunrises

Everytime We Touch Comes On

Guilty

One Polar Night

Judgment Day

CRT

Drupe