Videos 16 hours ago by Em Moore

Rust Ring have released a video for their new song “Tiny Frame”. The video was directed by Joslyn Vosta. The song will be on their upcoming album North to the Future which will be out on February 24 via Knifepunch Records. Rust Ring will be playing a handful of US shows next month and released their album Genuine Me in 2019. Check out the song, dates, and tracklist below.