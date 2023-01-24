Citizen have announced a few shows throughout the US for this Spring to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their 2013 release Youth . They will be puling the album in full and will have Fiddlehead join them for these four nights. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday.
Previous StoryTours: Le Tigre announce first tour in 18 years
Next StoryTours: Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park fests
Citizen announce 'Youth' anniversary shows
Drug Church / Prince Daddy and The Hyena / Anxious / Webbed Wing (US)
Fiddlehead / Drug Church / Angel Du$t (US)
Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, more to play Homesick Festival 2023
System of A Down, Korn, Evanescence, Turnstile, more to play Sick New World Festival
Militarie Gun sign to Loma Vista Recordings, announce 'All Roads Lead to The Gun' deluxe edition
Restraining Order: "Fight Back"
Militarie Gun announce North American fall tour
Militarie Gun: "Gimme Some Truth (John Lennon cover)"
Citizen/Prince Daddy and The Hyena/Militarie Gun/Restraining Order (US & CAN)