London, Ontario-based music festival Rock The Park has announced its lineup for this year. Billy Talent and Alexisonfire will be co-headlining the festival and Cypress Hill, Silverstein, and The Dirty Nil will be playing. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. Rock The Park will take place July 15 at Harris Park in London, Ontario.
