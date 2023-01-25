Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
The Italian version of Slam Dunk Fest has added more bands to its lineup for this year. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Zebrahead, Stand Atlantic, The Bronx, Charlotte Sands, Boston Manor, Trophy Eyes, Codefendants, and Beauty School have been added to the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup of Rancid, Anti-Flag, Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup, Destroy Boys, The Offspring, Simple Plan, Billy Talent, Enter Shikari, and Trash Boat. Slam Dunk Italy will take place June 1-3 in Rimini, Italy.