Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Miesha and The Spanks have released a video for their new song “It’s My Year”. The video was filmed and edited by Sebastian Buzzalino of Unfolding Creative Photography. The song is off their upcoming album Unconditional Love in Hi-Fi which will be out April 14 via Mint Records. Miesha and The Spanks released their Singles EP in 2021. Check out the video below.