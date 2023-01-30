Tom Verlaine of Television has passed away

by In Memoriam

Tom Verlaine, the singer, and guitarist for Television, has passed away. He was 73 and died in New York City following a brief illness on January 28. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith, announced his passing in a statement that reads,

”He died peacefully in New York City surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed.”

Television released three studio albums and a handful of live albums, the most notable being 1977's Marquee Moon . Tom Verlaine released nine solo albums (not including a compilation album) the last of which was Around in 2006. We send our condolences to Tom Verlaine’s family, friends, and fans.