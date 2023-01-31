2000trees has announced more bands for this year’s festival. Skindred, Deaf Havana, Witch Fever, Kid Kapichi, The Bronx, Chelsea Grin, Martha, Casey, One Step Closer, Meat Wave, The Xerts, High Vis, Mimi Barks, Cody Frost, Empire State Bastard (featuring members of Biffy Clyro, and Oceansize), Lynks, Kelsy Karter, Hannah Grae, Lozeak, Badnerves, Narrow Head, The 900, ARXX, As Everything Ufolds, Loose Articles, New Pagans, Origami Angel, and Prince Daddy and The Hyena are among the bands announced. They join the previously announced first-wave lineup. 2000trees will take place at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK on July 5-8.
Previous StoryWaiver. : "Right Here"
Next StoryGel announce debut LP, release "Attainable" video
Deaf Havana, The Bronx, Martha, One Step Closer, more added to 2000trees
ARXX release "Ride or Die" video, announce UK tour
Frank Turner, The Bronx, Codefendants, more added to Slam Dunk Fest Italy
Salty Dog Cruise 2023 line up announced
New Pagans: "There We Are John"
High Vis announce US & Canada tour, release "Trauma Bonds" video
Narrow Head: "Caroline"
Jawbreaker, Anti-Flag, Bob Vylan, Nova Twins, more to play Sonic Temple festival
One Step Closer: "Turn to Me"
Punk in The Park announces first wave lineup for 2023