Fucked Up add Gnawing, Restraining Order, and Dark Thoughts to US tour

Fucked Up
by Tours

Fucked Up have announced the support bands for their run of US dates in the spring. Gnawing, Restraining Order, and Dark Thoughts will be joining them on select dates. Fucked Up released their album One Day earlier this month and will be touring the UK in March. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 27Johnny Brenda’sPhiladelphia, PAw/Gnawing, Restraining Order
Apr 28Brooklyn MadeNew York, NYw/Gnawing, Restraining Order
Apr 29White Eagle HallJersey City, NJw/Gnawing, Restraining Order
Apr 30Union StageWashington, DCw/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
May 01Beachland BallroomCleveland, OHw/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
May 02Shank HallMilwaukee, WIw/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
May 03Thalia HallChicago, ILw/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
May 04HifiIndianapolis, INw/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
May 05Woodward TheaterCincinnati, OHw/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts