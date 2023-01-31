Fucked Up have announced the support bands for their run of US dates in the spring. Gnawing, Restraining Order, and Dark Thoughts will be joining them on select dates. Fucked Up released their album One Day earlier this month and will be touring the UK in March. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 27
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Gnawing, Restraining Order
|Apr 28
|Brooklyn Made
|New York, NY
|w/Gnawing, Restraining Order
|Apr 29
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|w/Gnawing, Restraining Order
|Apr 30
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|w/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
|May 01
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
|May 02
|Shank Hall
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
|May 03
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|w/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
|May 04
|Hifi
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts
|May 05
|Woodward Theater
|Cincinnati, OH
|w/Gnawing, Dark Thoughts