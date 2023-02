Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

M(h)aol have released a video for their new song “Period Sex”. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Zoe Greenway with assistance from Wendie Greenway, Katy Mullins, Daniela Balaur and Tony Greenway. The song is off their upcoming debut album Attachment Styles which will be out February 3 via TULLE Collective. M(h)aol released their EP Gender Studies in 2021. Check out the video below.