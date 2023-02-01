Mannequin Pussy gave announced tour dates for the West Coast for this May. Margaritas Podridas will be joining them on the majority of dates. The tour announcement reads in part, “we’ll be playing a ton of new songs fro the first time”. Tickets go on sale Friday. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 03
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|w/Margaritas Podridas
|May 05
|Mission Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/Margaritas Podridas
|May 06
|Belltown Bloom
|Seattle, WA
|May 07
|The Cobalt
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Margaritas Podridas
|May 08
|Lucky You Lounge
|Spokane, WA
|w/Margaritas Podridas
|May 10
|W.O.W. Hall
|Eugene, OR
|w/Margaritas Podridas
|May 11
|Volcanic Theatre Pub
|Bend, OR
|w/Margaritas Podridas
|May 13
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|w/Wednesday, Cryogeyser
|May 14
|Kilby Block Party
|Salt Lake City, UT