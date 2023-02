Tours 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Mannequin Pussy gave announced tour dates for the West Coast for this May. Margaritas Podridas will be joining them on the majority of dates. The tour announcement reads in part, “we’ll be playing a ton of new songs fro the first time”. Tickets go on sale Friday. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.