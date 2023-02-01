Mannequin Pussy / Margaritas Podridas (Western US & CAN)

Mannequin Pussy
by Tours

Mannequin Pussy gave announced tour dates for the West Coast for this May. Margaritas Podridas will be joining them on the majority of dates. The tour announcement reads in part, “we’ll be playing a ton of new songs fro the first time”. Tickets go on sale Friday. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 03Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CAw/Margaritas Podridas
May 05Mission TheaterPortland, ORw/Margaritas Podridas
May 06Belltown BloomSeattle, WA
May 07The CobaltVancouver, BCw/Margaritas Podridas
May 08Lucky You LoungeSpokane, WAw/Margaritas Podridas
May 10W.O.W. HallEugene, ORw/Margaritas Podridas
May 11Volcanic Theatre PubBend, ORw/Margaritas Podridas
May 13The ShredderBoise, IDw/Wednesday, Cryogeyser
May 14Kilby Block PartySalt Lake City, UT