Kill Lincoln (UK)

Kill Lincoln
by Tours

Kill Lincoln have announced UK tour dates for this spring. They will be playing with Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, and Call Me Malcolm on select dates. Kill Lincoln will be touring the US on the Bad Time Tour along with We Are the Union and Catbite starting in March and released their album Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 31New Cross InnLondon, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, Call Me Malcolm
Apr 01The PheonixHigh Wycombew/Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, Call Me Malcolm
Apr 02DareshakBristol, UKw/Catbite
Apr 03Waterfront StudioNorwich, UKw/Big D and the Kids Table
Apr 04The Classic GrandGlasgow, UKw/Call Me Malcolm
Apr 05RedrumStafford, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, Call Me Malcolm
Apr 061 In 12Bradford, UKw/Call Me Malcolm
Apr 07Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UKBig D and The Kids Table