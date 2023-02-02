Kill Lincoln have announced UK tour dates for this spring. They will be playing with Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, and Call Me Malcolm on select dates. Kill Lincoln will be touring the US on the Bad Time Tour along with We Are the Union and Catbite starting in March and released their album Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 31
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 01
|The Pheonix
|High Wycombe
|w/Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 02
|Dareshak
|Bristol, UK
|w/Catbite
|Apr 03
|Waterfront Studio
|Norwich, UK
|w/Big D and the Kids Table
|Apr 04
|The Classic Grand
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 05
|Redrum
|Stafford, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table, Catbite, Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 06
|1 In 12
|Bradford, UK
|w/Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 07
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK
|Big D and The Kids Table