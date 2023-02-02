We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Phoenix, Arizona hardcore band American Standards unveils a new single today. "The Vagrant" is the third track off of their new EP titled Dopamine Dealer, which will be out tomorrow on Manic Kat Records. See below to check out the latest single a day early.
“This song is a message to the fame chasers. The insincere and the uninspired. You’ve taken the first step. That’s always the hardest. Now use that motivation to make it count.” – Brandon Kellum