Subhumans announce '1981-1986' box set

Subhumans have announced that they will be releasing a box set called 1981-1986. The box set collects the newly remixed and remastered versions of 29/29 Split Vision, Worlds Apart, Time Flies…But Aeroplanes Crash + Rats, From the Cradle to the Grave, EPLP, The Day The Country Died, and Unfinished Business along with a 52-page book compiled by Daryl Smith of Cock Sparrer that features Dick Lucas’ diaries from the era, handwritten lyrics, and photos. The box set will be available February 3 via Pirates Press Records and on the Subhumans’ Bandcamp page. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the announcement below.