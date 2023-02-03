Carcass / Municipal Waste / Sacred Reich / Creeping Death (US & CAN)

Carcass / Municipal Waste / Sacred Reich / Creeping Death (US & CAN)
by Tours

Carcass have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death will be joining them on all dates. Carcass released their album Torn Arteries in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
03/31Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory 
04/01Mesa, AZThe Nile Theater 
04/03Austin, TXThe Mohawk 
04/04Dallas, TXGranada Theater 
04/05Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall 
04/07Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade 
04/08Tampa, FLThe Orpheum 
04/11Raleigh, NCThe Ritz 
04/12Baltimore, MDBaltimore Sound Stage 
04/13Brooklyn, NYWarsaw 
04/14Worcester, MAThe Palladium 
04/15Montreal, QCCorona Theatre
 04/16Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre 
04/18Chicago, ILMetro 
04/19Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue
 04/20Lawrence, KSThe Granada
 04/21Denver, COThe Gothic Theatre 
04/22Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
 04/24Seattle, WAThe Crocodile 
04/25Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom 
04/26Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre 
04/28Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
 04/29San Diego, CAThe Observatory 
04/30Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco