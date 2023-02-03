Carcass have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death will be joining them on all dates. Carcass released their album Torn Arteries in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|03/31
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory
|04/01
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile Theater
|04/03
|Austin, TX
|The Mohawk
|04/04
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theater
|04/05
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|04/07
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|04/08
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|04/11
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|04/12
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Sound Stage
|04/13
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|04/14
|Worcester, MA
|The Palladium
|04/15
|Montreal, QC
|Corona Theatre
|04/16
|Toronto, ON
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|04/18
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|04/19
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue
|04/20
|Lawrence, KS
|The Granada
|04/21
|Denver, CO
|The Gothic Theatre
|04/22
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|04/24
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|04/25
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|04/26
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|04/28
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
|04/29
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory
|04/30
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco