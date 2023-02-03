Angel Du$t have announced US tour dates for this May. Life’s Question and Jivebomb will be joining them on the majority of dates. Angel Du$t will be playing a handful of US shows with Fiddlehead and Drug Church later this month and released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 17
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|May 18
|Aisle 5
|Atlanta, GA
|May 20
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|May 21
|Welcome to Rockville Fest
|Daytona, FL (Angel Du$t only)
|May 22
|The New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|May 23
|Different Wrld
|Asheville, NC
|May 24
|Mag Bar
|Louisville, KY
|May 25
|Sonic Temple Fest
|Columbus, OH (Angel Du$t only)
|May 26
|Preserving Underground
|New Kensington, PA
|May 27
|The Warehouse
|Richmond, VA