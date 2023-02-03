Angel Du$t / Life's Question / Jivebomb (US)

by Tours

Angel Du$t have announced US tour dates for this May. Life’s Question and Jivebomb will be joining them on the majority of dates. Angel Du$t will be playing a handful of US shows with Fiddlehead and Drug Church later this month and released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 17Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
May 18Aisle 5Atlanta, GA
May 20GrampsMiami, FL
May 21Welcome to Rockville FestDaytona, FL (Angel Du$t only)
May 22The New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
May 23Different WrldAsheville, NC
May 24Mag BarLouisville, KY
May 25Sonic Temple FestColumbus, OH (Angel Du$t only)
May 26Preserving UndergroundNew Kensington, PA
May 27The WarehouseRichmond, VA