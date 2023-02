Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Death Valley Girls have released a video for their new song “Magic Powers”. The video was directed, designed, and edited by Samantha Westervelt. The song is off their upcoming album Islands in the Sky which will be out February 24 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Death Valley Girls released their split EP with Le Butcherettes in 2022 and released their album Under The Spell of Joy in 2020. Check out the video below.