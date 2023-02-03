Death Valley Girls have released a video for their new song “Magic Powers”. The video was directed, designed, and edited by Samantha Westervelt. The song is off their upcoming album Islands in the Sky which will be out February 24 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Death Valley Girls released their split EP with Le Butcherettes in 2022 and released their album Under The Spell of Joy in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryMiddle-Aged Queers release new song
Next StorySunrot announce new album, release "Gutter" video
Death Valley Girls: "Magic Powers"
Death Valley Girls: "Sunday"
Death Valley Girls to release new album, share "What Are The Odds" video
Gabe Serbian of The Locust has passed away
Le Butcherettes and Death Valley Girls to release split EP
Le Butcherettes release new video, announce tour dates
Le Butcherettes release new song
Social Distortion/Flogging Molly (US)
At The Drive In/Death From Above/Le Butcherettes (EU and UK)
The Melvins to release new LP and film