Jughead's Revenge have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Vultures and will be out May 5 via SBAM Records. The band will be releasing their single “I’ll Be Seeing You” on March 10. Jughead’s Revenge released their single “American Gestures” in 2021 and their album Pearly Gates in 1999.