Videos 14 hours ago by Em Moore

Australian rockers Catholic Guilt have released a video for their new song “Live For The Rush”. The video was created by LUSE Media. The song will be on their upcoming album due out later this year via Wiretap Records. This is the first single to feature their new guitarist and vocalist Megan Sidwell. Catholic Guilt released This is What Honesty Sounds Like in 2020. Check out the video below.