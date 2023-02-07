Origami Angel have announced US tour dates for this spring. Pinkshift and Sweet Pill will be joining them them on all dates. The flyer was created by Christine Kos. Origami Angel released their album Gami Gang in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 20
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ (no Pinkshift)
|Apr 21
|Palladium Upstairs
|Worcester, MA
|Apr 22
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY
|Apr 24
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Apr 25
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 27
|The Stache
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Apr 28
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Apr 29
|The Garage
|Burnsville, MN
|Apr 30
|Gabes
|Iowa City, IA
|May 02
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|May 04
|24 Oxford
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 05
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|May 06
|El Rey Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 09
|Club Congress
|Tucson, AZ
|May 10
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|May 12
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|May 13
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|May 15
|40-Watt
|Athens, GA
|May 16
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|May 17
|Amos Southend
|Charlotte, NC
|May 19
|The Bunker
|Virginia Beach, VA
|May 20
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD