Origami Angel / Pinkshift / Sweet Pill (US)
by Tours

Origami Angel have announced US tour dates for this spring. Pinkshift and Sweet Pill will be joining them them on all dates. The flyer was created by Christine Kos. Origami Angel released their album Gami Gang in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 20House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ (no Pinkshift)
Apr 21Palladium UpstairsWorcester, MA
Apr 22Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY
Apr 24Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Apr 25Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Apr 27The StacheGrand Rapids, MI
Apr 28X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Apr 29The GarageBurnsville, MN
Apr 30GabesIowa City, IA
May 02Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
May 0424 OxfordLas Vegas, NV
May 05The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
May 06El Rey TheatreLos Angeles, CA
May 09Club CongressTucson, AZ
May 10LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
May 12Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
May 13Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
May 1540-WattAthens, GA
May 16New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
May 17Amos SouthendCharlotte, NC
May 19The BunkerVirginia Beach, VA
May 20SoundstageBaltimore, MD