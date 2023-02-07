Basic Bitches announce new album, release “Start the World” video

Basic Bitches have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called It Doesn’t’ Matter If It’s Cool and will be out on April 7. They have also released a video for their new song “Start The World” which was written, shot, and stars Naomi Scott and Krystal Grow and co-stars the cats, Stevie Nicks and Frankie Knuckles. Basic Bitches released Go To The Movies in 2021 and their EP Relatable Content in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.