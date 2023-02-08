Scowl to release EP, share “Opening Night” video

Scowl has announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Psychic Dance Routine and will be out April 7 via Flatspot Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Opening Night”. The video was directed by Malachi Greene, was filmed at Santa Cruz Vets Hall by Logan Parks, and was edited by Will Acuna. Scowl will be touring North America with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES starting tomorrow and released their album How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.