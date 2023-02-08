Drain announce new album, release “Evil Finds Light” video

by Em Moore
Drain have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Living Proof and will be out May 5 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Evil Finds Light” which was directed by Ryan Bailey. Drain released California Cursed in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Living Proof Tracklist
1. Run Your Luck
2. FTS (KYS)
3. Devil's Itch
4. Evil Finds Light
5. Imposter
6. Intermission
7. Weight Of The World
8. Watch You Burn
9. Good Good Things
10. Living Proof