We are thrilled to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Baltimore based rock band Liars Academy. The band have returned after a twenty year pause to release a new record this year. The album is called Ghosts, which was produced by J. Robbins and Liars Academy. Ghosts will be out on February 24th on cassette and vinyl through Steadfast Records, click here to pre-order a copy of the record.

Today, we have the premiere of their second single, "I'm Not Really Here" and a quote from the band, see below.