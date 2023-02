, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Kicker, the band featuring Pete the Roadie, Mauz of Dystopia, Dave Ed of Neurosis, and Toby of Submachine (back on drums following the departure of Dave Mello), have announced a UK tour. It kciks off in late March and runs through early April where they will end the run at BOB fest. You can see the dates below. Kicker released Pure Drivel in 2019.