The Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their song featuring singer-songwriter Nikki Lane called “Never Git Drunk No More”. The video was directed by Mike Rivkees. The song is off their album This Machine Still Kills Fascists which was released last year. The band will be releasing another album featuring Woody Guthrie lyrics soon and will be kicking off their US St. Pat’s tour in March. Dropkick Murphys are currently on tour in Europe. Check out the video below.
