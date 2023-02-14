PUP have announced a handful of US shows with Beach Bunny for this spring. Pool Kids will be playing support on all dates. Pre-sale tickets begin February 15 with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Trevor Project. Tickets go on general sale on February 17. PUP released THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND in 2022 and will be embarking on their co-headlining tour with Joyce Manor in March. Beach Bunny released their album Emotional Creature in 2022. Check out the dates below.