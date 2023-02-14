Check out some live videos by Chris of Crazy & the Brains, Boris of Gogol Bordello, and more!

Today we are psyched to debut a bundle of live videos! Over the past few months, Gogol Bordello, Crazy and the Brains, Days n Daze, and Puzzled Panther have been touring with each other, switching in and out of slots and just generally raising hell across the USA. Now a few of those bands, and members from some of the bands, are on tour in a more intimate setting so you can get your face shredded up close and personal.

Last night, mid-tour, members from each of the band showed up at open mic night at Bar Freda in Ridgewood Queens. You can see the performances below along with the upcoming tour dates!