The HIRS Collective have released a video for their new song featuring Melt-Banana called “XOXOXOXOXOX”. The song is off their upcoming album We’re Still Here which will be out March 24 via Get Better Records. The HIRS Collective will be touring the US this spring and released The Third 100 Songs in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: The Gaslight Anthem announce US tour dates
Next StoryTours: Screaming Females release "Mourning Dove" video
The HIRS Collective: “XOXOXOXOXOX” (ft. Melt-Banana)
HIRS Collective releases "Trust The Process" (feat. Frank Iero, Rosie Richeson), announces US tour
The HIRS Collective: "Sweet Like Candy" (ft. No Man, Thou, Jessica Joy Mills)
The HIRS Collective announce new album, release "We're Still Here (ft. Shirley Manson)"
The HIRS Collective release "Staying Alive" video