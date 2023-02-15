Yellowcard have announced a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue . This is the first tour in over 6 years for the band. Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn are on select dates of this tour. This Wild Life will support on all dates. Pre-sale begins today and general public tickets will be on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|Jul 05
|Baltimore, MD
|Pier Six Pavilion
|with Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
|Jul 06
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|and Story of the Year
|Jul 08
|New York, NY
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|with Story of the Year
|Jul 09
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|with Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
|Jul 11
|Philadelphia, PA
|Skyline Stage at the Mann
|with Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Jul 12
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|with Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
|Jul 13
|Detroit, MI
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Jul 15
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|with Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
|Jul 16
|Chicago, IL
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Jul 18
|Charlotte, NC
|Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
|with Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
|Jul 20
|Atlanta, GA
|Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
|with Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
|Jul 22
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Jul 23
|Tampa, FL
|Yuengling Center
|with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Jul 25
|Houston, TX
|713 Music Hall
|with Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
|Jul 27
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|with Mayday Parade with Anberlin
|Jul 29
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Financial Theatre
|with Mayday Parade, Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Jul 30
|Los Angeles, CA
|YouTube Theater
|with Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Aug 01
|San Diego, CA
|Petco Park - Gallagher Square
|with Mayday Parade and Anberlin
|Aug 02
|San Francisco, CA
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|with Mayday Parade, Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Aug 04
|Seattle, WA
|WAMU Theater
|with Mayday Parade and Anberlin
|Aug 06
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|with Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
|Aug 08
|Denver, CO
|Levitt Pavilion Denver
|with Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set