Yellowcard announce tour

Yellowcard announce tour
by Tours

Yellowcard have announced a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue . This is the first tour in over 6 years for the band. Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn are on select dates of this tour. This Wild Life will support on all dates. Pre-sale begins today and general public tickets will be on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenueDetails
Jul 05Baltimore, MDPier Six Pavilionwith Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
Jul 06Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stageand Story of the Year
Jul 08New York, NYThe Rooftop at Pier 17with Story of the Year
Jul 09Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenwaywith Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
Jul 11Philadelphia, PASkyline Stage at the Mannwith Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Jul 12Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Centerwith Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
Jul 13Detroit, MIMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hillwith Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Jul 15Minneapolis, MNThe Armorywith Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
Jul 16Chicago, ILHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Islandwith Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Jul 18Charlotte, NCSkyla Credit Union Amphitheatrewith Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
Jul 20Atlanta, GACadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Parkwith Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
Jul 22Jacksonville, FLDaily’s Placewith Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Jul 23Tampa, FLYuengling Centerwith Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Jul 25Houston, TX713 Music Hallwith Mayday Parade and Story of the Year
Jul 27Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factorywith Mayday Parade with Anberlin
Jul 29Phoenix, AZArizona Financial Theatrewith Mayday Parade, Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Jul 30Los Angeles, CAYouTube Theaterwith Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Aug 01San Diego, CAPetco Park - Gallagher Squarewith Mayday Parade and Anberlin
Aug 02San Francisco, CABill Graham Civic Auditoriumwith Mayday Parade, Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Aug 04Seattle, WAWAMU Theaterwith Mayday Parade and Anberlin
Aug 06Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatrewith Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
Aug 08Denver, COLevitt Pavilion Denverwith Anberlin and Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set