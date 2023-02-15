Akira Tsuneoka, founding member of and drummer for Japanese punk band Hi-STANDARD, has passed away. He was 51 years old. The band announced his passing in a statement on Facebook which reads,



”Dear fans and friends, With deep and profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved friend and drummer Akria Tsuneoka of Hi-STANDARD. His music and spirit will live on in our hearts. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and the members of Hi-STANDARD during this difficult time.”

Akira Tsuneoka formed the band in 1991 along with Akihiro Nanba and Ken Yokoyama. Hi-STANDARD released five albums during their run, the last of which was The Gift. In 2017. We send our condolences to Akira Tsuneoka’s family, friends, and fans.