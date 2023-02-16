Botch have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. These dates join their three previously announced Washington shows which take place this month. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on February 17, Botch released their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two”, in 2022 last year along with a reissue of We Are The Romans. The band will be reissuing American Nervoso for its 25th anniversary and that will be out on March 24. Check out the dates below.