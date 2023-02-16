Botch have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. These dates join their three previously announced Washington shows which take place this month. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on February 17, Botch released their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two”, in 2022 last year along with a reissue of We Are The Romans. The band will be reissuing American Nervoso for its 25th anniversary and that will be out on March 24. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 17
|Tacoma, WA
|The Spanish Ballroom
|Feb 24
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox
|Feb 25
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox
|Oct 05
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Oct 06
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Oct 07
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Oct 13
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|Oct 14
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|Oct 19
|Austin, TX
|Emo's
|Oct 21
|Denver, CO
|Summitt Hall
|Nov 11
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|Nov 14
|Baltimore, MD
|Soundstage
|Nov 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|Nov 17
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|Dec 08
|Los Angeles, CA
|Fonda
|Dec 09
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory
|Dec 12
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency