Botch have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. These dates join their three previously announced Washington shows which take place this month. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on February 17, Botch released their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two”, in 2022 last year along with a reissue of We Are The Romans. The band will be reissuing American Nervoso for its 25th anniversary and that will be out on March 24. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 17Tacoma, WAThe Spanish Ballroom
Feb 24Seattle, WAShowbox
 Feb 25Seattle, WAShowbox
Oct 05Portland, ORRevolution Hall 
Oct 06Portland, ORRevolution Hall 
Oct 07Portland, ORRevolution Hall 
Oct 13Chicago, ILMetro 
Oct 14Chicago, ILMetro 
Oct 19Austin, TXEmo's
 Oct 21Denver, COSummitt Hall 
Nov 11New York, NYWebster Hall 
Nov 14Baltimore, MDSoundstage 
Nov 15Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer 
Nov 17Boston, MARoadrunner 
Dec 08Los Angeles, CAFonda 
Dec 09Santa Ana, CAObservatory 
Dec 12San Francisco, CAThe Regency