10 hours ago by John Gentile

Record Store Day has released the 2023 list. Among the selections this year are a number of punk records, including a 20thn anniversary edition of Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros Streetcore, a previously unreleased mix of Ramones Pleasant Dreams, a new EP by OFF!, some adicts reissues, an expanded ediiton of the first Tom tom Club album, Pogues, Madness, Generation X and more.

RSD 2023 is April 22. You can see the full list here.