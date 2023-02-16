Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Tsunami Xixon has announced its lineup for this year. The Hellacopters, The Dropkick Murphys, Deskato, Descendents, Wolfmother, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Ilegales, Shame, La M.O.D.A., Zoo, Ignite, Bob Vylan, Good Riddance, Toundra, Authority Zero, Def Con Does, Suzi Moon, Scowl, Deadletter, La Elite, Mala Reputacion, Misiva, Anabel Lee, La Urss, Me Fritos and the Gimme Cheetos, Sandre, The Guilty Brigade, Pinpilinpussies, Ezpalak, Moonshine Wagon, The Black Panthys Party, Las Odio, Catalina Grande Pinon Pequeno, Viuda, International Hardcore All Stars, Strangis Guajes, Flashback, and Maverick will be playing the festival. Tsunami Xixon Festival will take place July 27-29 in Dijon, Asturias.