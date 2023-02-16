Bar Stool Preachers have released a video for their new song “Doorstep”. The song is off their upcoming album Above The Static which will be out March 31 via Pure Noise Records. Bar Stool Preachers will be touring Europe and the UK this spring and released Soundtrack to Your Apocalypse in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 03
|The Waterloo Music Bar
|Blackpool, UK
|Mar 04
|The Parish(Hand Fest)
|Huddersfield, UK
|Mar 30
|Don't Panic
|Essen, DE
|Mar 31
|Café Central
|Weinheim, DE
|Apr 01
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 02
|KufA Haus
|Braunschweig, DE
|Apr 03
|Wild at Heart
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 04
|Chelsea
|Vienna, AT
|Apr 08
|randale hq
|Schiltach, DE
|Apr 10
|Metro Theater
|Praha, CZ
|Apr 12
|Schiff
|Hilversum, NL
|Apr 19
|Lost Horizon Arts Centre & Bar
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 20
|The Castle & Falcon
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 21
|Corporation
|Sheffield, UK
|Apr 26
|The Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Apr 27
|The Waterfront Studio
|Norwich, UK
|Apr 28
|The Engine Shed
|Lincoln, UK
|Apr 29
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 30
|Underworld
|London, UK
|May 03
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|May 05
|Bannerman’s
|Edinburgh, UK
|May 06
|Riverside Newcastle
|Newcastle, UK