Bar Stool Preachers: “Doorstep”

The Bar Stool Preachers
Bar Stool Preachers have released a video for their new song “Doorstep”. The song is off their upcoming album Above The Static which will be out March 31 via Pure Noise Records. Bar Stool Preachers will be touring Europe and the UK this spring and released Soundtrack to Your Apocalypse in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 03The Waterloo Music BarBlackpool, UK
Mar 04The Parish(Hand Fest)Huddersfield, UK
Mar 30Don't PanicEssen, DE
Mar 31Café CentralWeinheim, DE
Apr 01KnustHamburg, DE
Apr 02KufA HausBraunschweig, DE
Apr 03Wild at HeartBerlin, DE
Apr 04ChelseaVienna, AT
Apr 08randale hqSchiltach, DE
Apr 10Metro TheaterPraha, CZ
Apr 12SchiffHilversum, NL
Apr 19Lost Horizon Arts Centre & BarBristol, UK
Apr 20The Castle & FalconBirmingham, UK
Apr 21CorporationSheffield, UK
Apr 26The Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
Apr 27The Waterfront StudioNorwich, UK
Apr 28The Engine ShedLincoln, UK
Apr 29Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Apr 30UnderworldLondon, UK
May 03Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
May 05Bannerman’sEdinburgh, UK
May 06Riverside NewcastleNewcastle, UK