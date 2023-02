Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Costa Rica-based ska punk band Buena Suerte have released a video for their new song “Nada Que Extrañar". The video was directed by Producciones Montana and features animation by Oscar Donado. The song will be on their upcoming EP and is available digitally via Barba Rosa Records and Ska Punk International. Buena Suerte released a handful of singles in 2022 and 2021. Check out the song below.