Videos 14 hours ago by Em Moore

Meet Me @ The Altar have released a video for their new song “Kool”. The video was directed by Sydney Ostrander. The song is off their upcoming debut album Past // Present // Future which will be out March 10 via Fueled By Ramen Records. Meet Me @ The Altar will be touring North America starting in March and released their EP Model Citizen in 2021. Check out the video below.