Sarah and The Safe Word have released a video for their new song “Sky On Fire”. The video was directed by Edward Tumulty. Lead vocalist Sarah Rose said of the song and video, “This song was inspired directly from our experiences being queer in America in 2023. We filmed this in an abandoned school that was closed in 2005, because we felt like it was appropriate - the song is about broken promises, unkind humans, and still hoping for a better tomorrow.”

The song is off their upcoming album The Book Of Broken Glass which will be out April 7 via Take This To Heart Records. Sarah and The Safe Word will be touring the US and Canada with Shayfer James this spring. The band re-released their album Strange Doings in the Night in 2022 (we spoke to Sarah Rose about it in December - check that out right here!) and released their album Good Gracious! Bad People in 2020. Check out the video below.