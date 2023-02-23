Fishbone release new track, confirm new EP on the way

Fishbone have released a video for their new song “All We Have Is Now”. The video was directed by Chris Graue. The song is their first new track in six years and off the Bottles To The Ground comp titled Bottle Music for Broken People which highlights artists on the Fat Wreck Chords imprint and is available digitally now. The song also marks the first song recorded with four of the six original members in 29 years and their lineup is Angelo Moore, Chris Dowd, Walter Kibby, Norwood Fisher, John Steward, and Mark Phillips. Fishbone will also have a new EP coming later this year with the label which was produced by Fat Mike. The band will be touring the US and Europe this spring. Check out the video and dates below.