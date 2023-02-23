Fishbone release new track, confirm new EP on the way

Fishbone have released a video for their new song “All We Have Is Now”. The video was directed by Chris Graue. The song is their first new track in six years and off the Bottles To The Ground comp titled Bottle Music for Broken People which highlights artists on the Fat Wreck Chords imprint and is available digitally now. The song also marks the first song recorded with four of the six original members in 29 years and their lineup is Angelo Moore, Chris Dowd, Walter Kibby, Norwood Fisher, John Steward, and Mark Phillips. Fishbone will also have a new EP coming later this year with the label which was produced by Fat Mike. The band will be touring the US and Europe this spring. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
3/17SXSWAustin, TX(The Noise Company Showcase, official sxsw show)
3/31Ramas FestRincón, Puerto Rico
4/21Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD(w/ The Slackers)
4/22This is Not Croydon Ska FestivalCroydon, PA
4/23Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY
4/25Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
4/29Speaking Rock CasinoEl Paso, TX
5/6Levitt PavilionDenver, CO
5/16South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake TahoeStateline, NVsupport for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade
5/17South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake TahoeStateline, NVsupport for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade
5/18Bluenote Summer SessionsNapa, CAsupport for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade
5/20Santa Cruz Civic AuditoriumSanta Cruz, CAsupport for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade
5/21The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CAsupport for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade
5/23Red Butte Garden AmphitheatreSalt Lake City, UTsupport for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade
5/24The Mission BallroomDenver, COsupport for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade
5/27Punk Rock Bowling Music FestivalLas Vegas, NV
5/28Punk Rock Bowling Music FestivalLas Vegas, NV(w/ Son Rompe Pera and HR)
6/14Lillie ZenithLille, FR(with Sum 41)
6/15HellfestClisson, FR
6/17CopenhellCopenhagen, DK