Outbreak Festival has announced the second wave of its lineup for this year. Bane, Buggin, Defeater, Militarie Gun, Narrow Head, T.S. Warspite, Pest Control, Restraining Order, and Fury. These bands join the previously announced first wave lineup which was announced in November. Outbreak Festival will take place June 23-25 at Depot Mayfield in Manchester, UK.
