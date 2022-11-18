Outbreak Festival has announced the first wave lineup for 2023. Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Code Orange, Converge, Earl Sweatshirt, Loathe, Show Me The Body, Trapped Under Ice, Turnover, Candy, Fleshwater, Gel, High Vis, Jesus Piece, Koyo, Lil Ugly Mane, Mike, One Step Closer, Scowl, Spy, Soul Glo, Speed, Wiki, and Zulu are the bands announced so far. The festival will take place June 23-25, 2023 at Depot Mayfield in Manchester, UK.
