Escape From The Zoo release “Sentient Beer” video, announce US tour

Escape From The Zoo have released a video for “Sentient Beer”. The video was directed by Walker Babington and Shana Betz and is off their album Countin’ Cards which was released in 2022. The band have also announced a US tour for this spring. Doom Scroll will be joining them on all dates. Check out the video and dates below.