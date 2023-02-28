Escape From The Zoo release “Sentient Beer” video, announce US tour

Escape From The Zoo have released a video for “Sentient Beer”. The video was directed by Walker Babington and Shana Betz and is off their album Countin’ Cards which was released in 2022. The band have also announced a US tour for this spring. Doom Scroll will be joining them on all dates. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
27 AprHouston, TXTrip 6
28 AprDallas, TXThree Links
29 AprAustin, TXKick Butt Café
1 MayOklahoma City, OK86th Street Collective
2 MayTulsa, OKWhittier Bar
4 MayIndianapolis, INMelody Inn
5 MayBloomington, ILNight Shop
6 MayChicago, ILReggies
8 MayMinneapolis, MN7th Street Entry
9 MayOmaha, NEReverb Lounge
11 MayDenver, COLost Lake
12 MaySalt Lake City, UTAces High Saloon
13 MayReno, NVPaddy and Irene's
17 MaySeattle, WAVera Project
18 MayTacoma, WAJazzbones
19 MayPortland, ORHigh Water Mark
20 MayEugene, ORJohn Henry's
21 MayBend, ORThe Capitol
22 MayMedford, ORJohnny B's
24 MaySacramento, CACafé Colonial
25 MaySan Francisco, CADNA Lounge
26 MayLong Beach, CAAlex's Bar
27 MayLos Angeles, CA1st Street Pool Hall
28 MayMesa, AZYucca Tavern
29 MayLas Vegas, NVTBA
31 MayAlbuquerque, NMLaunchpad