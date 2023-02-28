Escape From The Zoo release “Sentient Beer” video, announce US tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Escape From The Zoo have released a video for “Sentient Beer”. The video was directed by Walker Babington and Shana Betz and is off their album Countin’ Cards which was released in 2022. The band have also announced a US tour for this spring. Doom Scroll will be joining them on all dates. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|27 Apr
|Houston, TX
|Trip 6
|28 Apr
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links
|29 Apr
|Austin, TX
|Kick Butt Café
|1 May
|Oklahoma City, OK
|86th Street Collective
|2 May
|Tulsa, OK
|Whittier Bar
|4 May
|Indianapolis, IN
|Melody Inn
|5 May
|Bloomington, IL
|Night Shop
|6 May
|Chicago, IL
|Reggies
|8 May
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|9 May
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|11 May
|Denver, CO
|Lost Lake
|12 May
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aces High Saloon
|13 May
|Reno, NV
|Paddy and Irene's
|17 May
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|18 May
|Tacoma, WA
|Jazzbones
|19 May
|Portland, OR
|High Water Mark
|20 May
|Eugene, OR
|John Henry's
|21 May
|Bend, OR
|The Capitol
|22 May
|Medford, OR
|Johnny B's
|24 May
|Sacramento, CA
|Café Colonial
|25 May
|San Francisco, CA
|DNA Lounge
|26 May
|Long Beach, CA
|Alex's Bar
|27 May
|Los Angeles, CA
|1st Street Pool Hall
|28 May
|Mesa, AZ
|Yucca Tavern
|29 May
|Las Vegas, NV
|TBA
|31 May
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad