2000trees festival has announced more bands for this year. Eagles of Death Metal, American Football, Brutus, Destroy Boys, Electric Six, Black Honey, Employed to Serve, The Joy Formidable, De Saat, Tigercub, Kneecap, Heriot, Militarie Gun, Kublai Khan, Bat Sabbath, Zulu, Prima Queen, The Hurt Process, Beetlebug, Big Special, Cage Fight, Capark, Dick Valentine, Exit Child, Frozemode, House of Women, Kelsy Karter and The Heroines, Mallavora, Modern Error, Telltale, and Warshy will be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced first-wave and second-wave lineups. 2000trees will take place at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK on July 5-8. Deaf Havana
Previous StoryEscape From The Zoo release "Sentient Beer" video, announce US tour
Next StorySimple Minded Symphony: "Over It"
Eagles of Death Metal, American Football, The Joy Formidable, more added to 2000trees
Bane, Buggin, Militarie Gun, more added to Outbreak Festival
Rival Schools announce EU and UK tour
MxPx, Turnstile, Bane, Thursday, Scowl, more to play Furnace Fest 2023
Militarie Gun: "Do It Faster"
Heriot release "Demure" video, announce headlining tour
Jesus Piece: "Tunnel Vision"
Zulu: "We're More Than This"
Scowl to release EP, share "Opening Night" video
Deaf Havana, The Bronx, Martha, One Step Closer, more added to 2000trees